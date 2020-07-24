Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down, But Verizon Rises, Amid Mixed Growth Fortunes -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid mixed growth fortunes in the sector.

Verizon Communications rose as the cell-phone carrier continued to add cellphone customers despite the Covid pandemic, although quarterly revenue declined in its core wireless business and its online advertising unit. The largest carrier by subscribers on Friday reported a net gain of 173,000 postpaid phone connections during the three months through June.

Shares of rival AT&T, which is more exposed to the vagaries of media production, fell slightly.

Ratings for A&E Network have plummeted since it canceled the hit police reality show "Live PD" on June 10, a sign of how much the network relies on law-enforcement programming, as reported earlier.

Hearst Magazines named finance chief Debi Chirichella as the interim head of its magazine group Friday following the resignation of Troy Young who was accused of making lewd and sexist comments.

The London-based education company Pearson said while pretax profit for the first half rose on the back of higher statutory operating profits, the coronavirus pandemic drove down revenue, generating an operating loss.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBoeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets - sources
RE
05:46pSTRAINS IN OFFSHORE US DOLLAR FUNDING DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS : Some Observations
PU
05:46pFinancials Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Rotate Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:42pUtilities Down, But Higher On Week, Amid Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Down, But Verizon Rises, Amid Mixed Growth Fortunes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down As Mega Cap Leaders Cool Off -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pCuomo accuses U.S. immigration chiefs of breaching oath in travel lawsuit
RE
05:36pConsumer Cos Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Reopening Progress -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pHealth Care Down Amid Drug-Price Control Fears -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:35pIndustrials Down As Tensions Between The U.S., China Rise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group