Communications Services Down, But Verizon Rises, Amid Mixed Growth Fortunes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid mixed growth fortunes in the sector.

Verizon Communications rose as the cell-phone carrier continued to add cellphone customers despite the Covid pandemic, although quarterly revenue declined in its core wireless business and its online advertising unit. The largest carrier by subscribers on Friday reported a net gain of 173,000 postpaid phone connections during the three months through June.

Shares of rival AT&T, which is more exposed to the vagaries of media production, fell slightly.

Ratings for A&E Network have plummeted since it canceled the hit police reality show "Live PD" on June 10, a sign of how much the network relies on law-enforcement programming, as reported earlier.

Hearst Magazines named finance chief Debi Chirichella as the interim head of its magazine group Friday following the resignation of Troy Young who was accused of making lewd and sexist comments.

The London-based education company Pearson said while pretax profit for the first half rose on the back of higher statutory operating profits, the coronavirus pandemic drove down revenue, generating an operating loss.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com