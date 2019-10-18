Communications Services Down On Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders retreated from economically sensitive areas.

The Chinese economy grew at the slowest pace since 1992 in the third quarter, as reported earlier.

AT&T shares rose after The Wall Street Journal reported the telecom giant has entered talks with Elliott management to resolve the activist investor's campaign for change at the company, with asset spinoffs among the initiatives under consideration, the Wall Street Journal reported.

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties in the social-media giant's coming news section, which will also feature content from the Washington Post, BuzzFeed News and Business Insider after similar deals, as reported earlier.

