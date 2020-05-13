Communications Services Down On Earnings View -- Communications Services Roundup

Log in
05/13/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid fears about the outlook for earnings growth.

Shares of network technology firm Cisco Systems fell ahead of its fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Condé Nast, publisher of such magazines as the New Yorker, Wired and Vanity Fair, is laying off just under 100 staffers in the U.S., the latest major media employer to respond to the withering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

An effort by Huawei Technologies to dip its toe into the stormy waters of a U.S. political debate backfired after organizers at the National Association of Black Journalists canceled an online panel sponsored by the Chinese company to discuss the coronavirus and its impact on minority communities.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

