Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down On Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:22pm EST

Communications services companies fell sharply amid growth concerns.

Shares of ViacomCBS compounded losses registered in the wake of its earnings report, amid fears that it will struggle to maintain growth in its cable-channel business.

Media companies continue striking deals to better compete in the "streaming wars" that have drawn in cable, broadcast and technology companies. Comcast's NBCUniversal is in advanced talks to acquire streaming-video service Vudu from retail giant Walmart, according to people familiar with the matter. Broadcaster Fox expressed interest in acquiring Tubi, an advertiser-supported streaming service that carries reruns of television shows and movies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

British education publisher Pearson said pretax profit for last year fell sharply as revenue declined and the company booked reduced gains on disposals and restructuring charges. Sprint and T-Mobile US agreed on new terms for their merger, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEARSON PLC -3.87% 561.4 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
T-MOBILE US -0.93% 98.57 Delayed Quote.26.88%
WALMART INC. 0.76% 118.58 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:05pMortgage Fintech Provider OpenClose Experiences Significant Growth and Continues Adding Award Winning Talent
SE
05:43pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
05:43pRemaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo
RE
05:35pTrudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant
RE
05:31pU.S. Long-Bond Yield Hits All-Time Low -- Update
DJ
05:25p777 Partners Announces Acquisition of Uown Leasing
SE
05:23pUtilities Down Slightly, As Safe-Haven Demand Cushions Losses -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down On Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pTech Down As COVID-19 Seen Slowing Asian Economic Growth -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group