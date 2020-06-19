Communications Services Down On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic growth.

Samsung Electronics launched a relatively inexpensive 5G-enabled smart phone, the Galaxy A71, in an attempt to boost flagging smartphone sales at a time when consumers are adjusting to a coronavirus-induced recession.

AMC Entertainment Holdings said it will require customers to wear a mask when it reopens its movie chain next month, reversing a controversial element of a plan the company announced just a day earlier.

Social-media campaigns started Thursday seeking to pressure the world's largest movie-theater company to change course on a plan to reopen without mandating masks, as reported earlier.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries became a debt-free company ahead of its target, supported by investments totaling more than $20 billion by large multinational companies, private-equity firms and sovereign-wealth funds.

