Communications Services Down On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

06/19/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Communications services companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic growth.

Samsung Electronics launched a relatively inexpensive 5G-enabled smart phone, the Galaxy A71, in an attempt to boost flagging smartphone sales at a time when consumers are adjusting to a coronavirus-induced recession.

AMC Entertainment Holdings said it will require customers to wear a mask when it reopens its movie chain next month, reversing a controversial element of a plan the company announced just a day earlier.

Social-media campaigns started Thursday seeking to pressure the world's largest movie-theater company to change course on a plan to reopen without mandating masks, as reported earlier.

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries became a debt-free company ahead of its target, supported by investments totaling more than $20 billion by large multinational companies, private-equity firms and sovereign-wealth funds.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -1.95% 5.52 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 6.25% 1759.4 End-of-day quote.16.20%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.15% 52900 End-of-day quote.-5.20%
