Communications Services Down On Recession Bets -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply amid growing anticipation that the coronavirus epidemic will cause a global recession.

Event cancellations and a reluctance to gather in cinemas and theaters worldwide look set to weigh on media businesses.

Southern California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival said late Tuesday it will postpone the annual live music event to October due to coronavirus worries.

The world's top-grossing music festival was due to begin on April 10. Ireland's government canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin's, typically held on the weekend around March 17.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com