Communications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as confidence in risky sectors of the stock market was rattled.

"Uncertainty over the path of the Covid-19 outbreak, a looming fiscal cliff, and rising geopolitical risk with China prompted some of the recent profit taking pressure," said strategists at brokerage Piper Sandler, in a note to clients.

"However, we do not expect momentum to meaningfully stall based on a backdrop of unprecedented global stimulus and continued progress toward a virus vaccine."

Shares of streaming set-top box maker Roku fell after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley warned that the company's stock price "embeds a level of earnings that will be difficult to achieve unless it reaches a substantially greater level of scale and market share."

Twitter suspended Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account for 12 hours after the president's son shared a video showing doctors touting malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, as reported earlier.

