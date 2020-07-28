Log in
Communications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

07/28/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as confidence in risky sectors of the stock market was rattled.

"Uncertainty over the path of the Covid-19 outbreak, a looming fiscal cliff, and rising geopolitical risk with China prompted some of the recent profit taking pressure," said strategists at brokerage Piper Sandler, in a note to clients.

"However, we do not expect momentum to meaningfully stall based on a backdrop of unprecedented global stimulus and continued progress toward a virus vaccine."

Shares of streaming set-top box maker Roku fell after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley warned that the company's stock price "embeds a level of earnings that will be difficult to achieve unless it reaches a substantially greater level of scale and market share."

Twitter suspended Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account for 12 hours after the president's son shared a video showing doctors touting malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -2.07% 50.26 Delayed Quote.0.39%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 0.71% 64.14 Delayed Quote.-20.33%
ROKU, INC. -4.63% 148.75 Delayed Quote.16.48%
