Communications Services Down On Trade-Talks Fear - Communications Services Roundup

09/20/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid fears about the implications of trade negotiations for the sector. Huawei Technologies' new generation of smart-phones could intensify competition with Apple for customers seeking 5G capabilities in China and elsewhere, while also complicating its relationship with Alphabet's Google. Huawei's decision to develop its own operating system may reflect an expectation that the U.S.-Chinese clash about its operations are unlikely to be resolved. Telecommunications carrier Frontier Communications is telling bondholders that it will shortly present a detailed plan to slash its roughly $17 billion debt load, The Wall Street Journal reported. Facebook said it suspended tens of thousands of apps for violating its rules around accessing and sharing information and for failing to respond to company requests, a disclosure that comes after the social-networking company was hit with a record $5 billion fine in July for failing to protect its users.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.72% 1229.84 Delayed Quote.18.55%
APPLE -1.46% 217.73 Delayed Quote.40.08%
FACEBOOK -0.11% 189.93 Delayed Quote.45.05%
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP 0.00% 1.01 Delayed Quote.-57.56%
