Communications Services Down Sharply As Cinema Box Office Plunges -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies plunged as cinema visits slowed sharply and the movie business looked set to be changed irrevocably by the coronavirus pandemic.

The domestic U.S. box office posted its worst weekend in nearly two decades as governments worldwide called for social distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic, though the public has yet to abandon going to the movies altogether.

In a response that could up-end the longstanding business practices in the movie world if other studios follow suit, Comcast's Universal Pictures said it's making its movies available to watch at home while they are still in theaters.

