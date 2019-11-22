Communications Services Down Slightly On Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell slightly on doubts about growth in the sector.

Intensified competition in the streaming business and elsewhere has weighed on some telecom companies, including AT&T.

Shares of cloud-based communications services company Ooma rallied after it reported quarterly revenue in excess of Wall Street targets.

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor said it had sold its remaining 157 million shares in Netherlands-based peer Veon for $362 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com