Communications Services Down as Facebook Downgrade Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell amid doubts about the outlook for social network stocks. Facebook shares fell after analysts at brokerage Needham cut their rating on the social network, saying its strategic shift to a private-messaging focus and negative images on its flagship site like the New Zealand shooting pose risks to the share price. Kevin Tsujihara will step down as chief executive of AT&T's Warner Bros. studio following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an actress.

