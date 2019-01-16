Log in
Communications Services Down as Snap Slides -- Communications Services Roundup

01/16/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Communications-services companies ticked down after weakness in one social network. Snap shares registered one of their biggest retreats in recent months after Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone abruptly quit after only eight months on the job. Mr. Stone was the latest in a long line of executives to quit the messaging service. Cell-phone carrier Sprint said it will stop piping individual customers' real-time locations to data middlemen following similar moves by rivals including AT&T and T-Mobile US last week. Verizon Communications will add Apple Music to some premium cell-phone plans. Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing recently tried to rekindle merger talks with rival Gannett, which was recently approached with a buyout offer from investment firm MNG, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

