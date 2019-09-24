Log in
Communications Services Down as Trade-Battle Resolution Hopes Fade -- Communications Services Roundup

09/24/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as hopes for a resolution of the trade dispute faded.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Google doesn't generally have to apply the EU's "right to be forgotten" to versions of its search engine accessed outside the bloc's borders, though judges left the door open for European regulators to order it to do so in specific cases.

BlackBerry lost about one-fifth of its market value on Tuesday as efforts to remake itself as a software and services company stalled in the latest quarter.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.33% 1218.33 Delayed Quote.18.16%
BLACKBERRY LTD -22.66% 7.68 Delayed Quote.3.09%
