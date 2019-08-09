Communications Services Down as Trade Fears Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of areas most affected by trade tensions.

Huawei Technologies said its new operating system, called HarmonyOS, is ready to run on all of Huawei's consumer gadgets, including its hugely popular smartphones, which currently run Google's Android system. Huawei's blacklisting has hurt sales of its phones in international markets, even as growing popularity in China has established the company's position as the world's second-largest smartphone maker after Samsung.

News Corp. shares rose after the publisher of this newswire, The Wall Street Journal and other print and digital media, posted fiscal fourth-quarter operating earnings in excess of analyst targets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com