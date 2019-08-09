Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down as Trade Fears Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as traders rotated out of areas most affected by trade tensions.

Huawei Technologies said its new operating system, called HarmonyOS, is ready to run on all of Huawei's consumer gadgets, including its hugely popular smartphones, which currently run Google's Android system. Huawei's blacklisting has hurt sales of its phones in international markets, even as growing popularity in China has established the company's position as the world's second-largest smartphone maker after Samsung.

News Corp. shares rose after the publisher of this newswire, The Wall Street Journal and other print and digital media, posted fiscal fourth-quarter operating earnings in excess of analyst targets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWS CORP 1.27% 19.9 End-of-day quote.20.77%
NEWS CORP 5.14% 13.7 Delayed Quote.14.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : EPA Grants 31 Hardship Waivers, Undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard
PU
06:05pJohnson to reinstate the system of business councils
RE
05:51pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : August 9, 2019 - Gramercy Funds Management LLC and Gramercy Peru Holdings LLC v. Republic of Peru (ICSID Case No. UNCT/18/2) Procedural Order No. 9 (July 20, 2019)
PU
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:36pWall Street ends down amid more trade woes, high volatility
RE
05:36pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
05:34pUtilities Up as Upward Momentum Builds - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Down as Trade Fears Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Announces Biofuel and Small Refinery Exemption Priorities
PU
05:22pTech Down as Uber Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
2Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
3KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : DISH NETWORK : EchoStar Announces Details for Anticipated Completion of Spin-Off an..
5AZUL : Board of Directors´ Meeting Minutes - Increase of the Capital Stock, ITR 2Q19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group