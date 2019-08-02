Log in
Communications Services Down as Traders Hedge on Deal Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

08/02/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for deals in the sector.

Endeavor Group Holdings is delaying its initial public offering until September, at the earliest, as the parent company of Hollywood's biggest talent agency works to finalize an acquisition.

Several potential buyers have expressed interest in purchasing a stake in movie studio Miramax, which is owned by BeIN Media Group and has produced popular and critically acclaimed films such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction" -- many under the leadership of disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

Representatives of CBS and Viacom have reached a working agreement on the management team that would lead the combined company in the event of a merger, The Wall Street Journal reported, resolving a critical question that threatened to stand in the way of a deal. Viacom's chief executive, Bob Bakish, would be head of the new company while CBS's acting chief executive, Joe Ianniello, would be offered a position that allows him to retain oversight of all CBS-branded businesses.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -0.43% 50.4 Delayed Quote.15.78%
VIACOM -0.47% 29.78 Delayed Quote.16.42%
