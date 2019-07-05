Communications Services Down as Traders Hedge on Deals -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for deals in the sector. Investment firm Saban Capital Group and partners are seeking to sell Spanish language broadcaster Univision after the network's 12 years of struggling to defend its market lead in the field and experiments with English-language and digital media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Iconic humor publication Mad Magazine no will longer be available on newsstands and will stop publishing new content, with the exception of end-of-year issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.

