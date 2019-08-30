Communications Services Down as Traders Hedge on M&A -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Walt Disney said it sold its equity interest in regional sports network YES to an investor group including New York Yankees baseball-team owner Yankee Global Enterprises and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Disney's sale of regional sports networks, triggered by its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, is one of several big deals in the sector, including the pending mergers of Sprint and T-Mobile US and of Viacom and CBS.

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday afternoon, a high-profile security misstep at the popular social-media company.

