Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down as Traders Hedge on M&A -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Walt Disney said it sold its equity interest in regional sports network YES to an investor group including New York Yankees baseball-team owner Yankee Global Enterprises and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Disney's sale of regional sports networks, triggered by its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, is one of several big deals in the sector, including the pending mergers of Sprint and T-Mobile US and of Viacom and CBS.

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey on Friday afternoon, a high-profile security misstep at the popular social-media company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 0.72% 44.57 Delayed Quote.68.00%
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.12.03%
T-MOBILE US 0.05% 78.05 Delayed Quote.22.64%
VIACOM -0.72% 24.98 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.42% 137.26 Delayed Quote.25.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29pJuul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
11:25pTrump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on
RE
11:20pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
11:20pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
11:19pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
11:09pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
11:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Intermodal facility, cold storage could benefit ag shippers
PU
11:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
11:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida
PU
10:52pDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT OF CANADA : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
2PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
3AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
4VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group