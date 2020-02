Communications services companies fell after surprisingly weak earnings from one major content producer.

ViacomCBS shares plunged by almost 17%, the biggest decline for Viacom since 2009, after the recently reunited studios and television networks forecast 2020 revenue of $28.9 billion to $29.5 billion, short of Wall Street targets.

Sprint and T-Mobile US are close to agreeing to renegotiated merger terms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

