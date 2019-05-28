Communications Services Down on Fears of 5G Delays -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell amid fears that the rollout of 5G--fifth-generation data networks--would be slowed by the U.S. efforts to ostracize Huawei Technologies. "The US sanctions against Huawei may not only mean a delay in 5G equipment being made but also delay a finalization of the 5G standard and the absence of a single global standard meaning non-compatibility amongst different players," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients. "In the short run, global tech companies will need to readjust their production profiles and run their operations with 'thin' inventory levels given the possibility of a broadening in sanctions against other Chinese tech industries. Hence, earnings are still likely to be cut going into the summer." Altice USA is preparing to launch a mobile service likely to cost between $20 and $30 a phone, joining rivals Comcast and Charter Communications in their efforts to challenge cell-phone carriers on their own turf.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com