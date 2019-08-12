Communications Services Down on Flight From Cyclical Areas -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders retreated from economically sensitive areas.

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would reunite mogul Sumner Redstone's media empire in the hopes of creating a more formidable competitor to the entertainment industry's giants.

The European Union could begin to hit Facebook Inc. with decisions under a new privacy law by the end of the year, raising the specter of billions of euros in fines and orders to change business practices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Verizon Communications agreed to sell its blogging website Tumblr to the owner of popular online-publishing tool WordPress, unloading for a nominal amount a site that once sold for more than $1 billion.

