Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid risk aversion.

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, in a deal that would unite two of the fastest-growing startup media companies in the U.S. from recent years.

Netflix is spending more than $520 million to produce three big-budget movies as it continues heightening the profile of self-produced content on its streaming platform.

Sony's backing of director Quentin Tarantino paid off as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a weekend box-office opening take of more than $40 million, the strongest-ever opening for a Tarantino film.

