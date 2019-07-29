Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid risk aversion.

Vice Media is in talks to buy women-focused publisher Refinery29, in a deal that would unite two of the fastest-growing startup media companies in the U.S. from recent years.

Netflix is spending more than $520 million to produce three big-budget movies as it continues heightening the profile of self-produced content on its streaming platform.

Sony's backing of director Quentin Tarantino paid off as "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a weekend box-office opening take of more than $40 million, the strongest-ever opening for a Tarantino film.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pMylan stock boost follows long share struggles for company, generics industry
RE
05:30pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 4)
PU
05:23pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Down on Trade, Growth Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFinancials Down on Brexit, Fed Nerves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
05:10pConsumer Cos Down Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Artic..
5U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group