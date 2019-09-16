Communications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies declined as traders sold out of some of the leading "momentum" and growth sectors on the stock market.

Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of Hollywood's biggest talent agency, plans to raise as much as $712.3 million in its initial public offering, the entertainment company said in a securities filing.

The company has struck a five-year deal with Sony Pictures Television to become the exclusive world-wide streaming home of "Seinfeld," the hit NBC comedy from the 1990s about four friends in Manhattan that was often jokingly described as "a show about nothing."

Frontier Communications was set to make roughly $320 million of debt payments, easing fears of a near-term bankruptcy filing for the wire-line carrier.

