Communications Services Down on Slowdown Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

10/01/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid fears of an economic slowdown in the U.S.

Vice Media and Refinery29 have hammered out most of the details of a cash-and-stock deal to combine the two digital-media upstarts, according to people familiar with the matter, a transaction that would add a large and female-skewing digital media company to Vice's portfolio.

A federal appeals court issued a mixed ruling on a Republican rollback of Obama-era rules governing so-called net neutrality, upholding much of the new deregulation but giving room for states to issue tougher restrictions. At issue are internet traffic rules implemented last year by the Federal Communications Commission under Republican Chairman Ajit Pai.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

