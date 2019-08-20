Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Drop on Deal Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for deals in the sector.

Shares of Sprint, which has agreed to merge with T-Mobile US, fell.

Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish, who will become president and chief executive of newly formed ViacomCBS, will receive compensation worth about $31 million a year, while acting CBS Chief Executive Joe Ianniello stands to receive a payout of about $70 million when the deal closes.

Shares of Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks basketball team, fell sharply.

Facebook banned the sale of guns on its Marketplace platform, but a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed gun owners get around the ban by advertising gun cases and boxes in coded firearm ads.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -0.18% 44.14 Delayed Quote.1.14%
FACEBOOK -1.27% 183.81 Delayed Quote.42.02%
T-MOBILE US -0.70% 77.68 Delayed Quote.22.98%
VIACOM 0.04% 26.24 Delayed Quote.2.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pTrump Examining Various Tax Cuts to Bolster the Economy -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:54pToll Brothers earnings beat on higher home prices
RE
05:53pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Memorandum on Launch of Spacecraft Containing Space Nuclear Systems
PU
05:47pPES layoffs accelerate as Philadelphia refinery closes
RE
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $1.3 million to Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for water quality protection
PU
05:43pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA awards over $8.4 million to California State Water Resources Control Board for water quality protection
PU
05:36pImports of Chinese steel racks injure U.S. industry - U.S. ITC
RE
05:34pConsumer Companies Flat on Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Drop on Deal Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pUtilities Lower, Losses Cushioned by Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group