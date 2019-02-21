Communications Services Fall on 5G Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell amid doubts about the outlook for plans to build a "fifth generation" wireless network.

AT&T said it plans to stop serving devices that use third-generation wireless technology in early 2022 as it makes room for more powerful standards. The decision, disclosed in a Wednesday regulatory filing, comes after rival Verizon Communications warned consumers it will stop serving 3G cellphones at the end of this year.

Huawei Technologies said it would hire 200 new employees and increase research and development spending in Canada as the Chinese company attempts to counter U.S. efforts to pressure allies to abandon its equipment over security concerns. Huawei is a leading player among telecom-equipment companies building "fifth-generation" networks and some nations, such as India, are resisting pressure from the U.S. to stop doing business with Huawei, The Wall Street Journal reported.

