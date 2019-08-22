Communications Services Fall on Growth Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked lower as traders sold out of economically sensitive areas of the market.

Large telecom companies, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile U.S. and Sprint, and attorneys general from every state have made a new pact for combating robocalls, the latest step toward cutting off such calls before they reach a consumer's phone.

News Corp, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, is developing a news-aggregation service meant to address concerns that Alphabet's Google News and other digital platforms don't reward publishers' work adequately and play down articles from certain types of sites, WSJ reported.

