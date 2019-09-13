Log in
Communications Services Fall on Rotation to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup

0
09/13/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Communications services companies ticked down as traders rotated out of growth stocks and into value areas.

The blackout of Meredith Corp.'s local television stations for satellite provider Dish Network subscribers ended Thursday after the two companies reached a multiyear distribution agreement covering the 12 affected markets, including Atlanta and Phoenix.

Hackers are exploiting a vulnerability in software embedded in the SIM cards of hundreds of millions of phones to track users' whereabouts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -1.76% 35.26 Delayed Quote.43.73%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -1.13% 37.49 Delayed Quote.-26.99%
