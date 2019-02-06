Log in
Communications Services Flat After Strong Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

02/06/2019 | 05:14pm EST

Communications-services companies were more or less flat after a strong round of earnings. Shares of Snap rose by more than 20% as the social network's quarterly revenue surpassed Wall Street targets. 21st Century Fox shares ticked up after the cable network and movie-studio owner posted an increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain on the sale of its stake in satellite-television concern Sky PLC to Comcast. 21st Century Fox, which has ownership ties with News Corp, the publisher of this newswire, also said the sale of its production assets to Walt Disney should be finalized in the first half of the year. French advertising concern Publicis Groupe said cutbacks by consumer-goods giants in the U.S. weighed on its sales in the fourth quarter, but the company said a host of recent new account wins to buoy its performance in 2019. New York Times shares rose sharply after the newspaper publisher said it added 265,000 digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, its largest gain since the period immediately following the 2016 presidential election.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

