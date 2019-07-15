Communications Services Flat Ahead of Earnings Reports -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat, as investors awaited earnings reports. Clover Technologies Group's lenders have hired law firm Jones Day after one of the mobile phone refurbisher's biggest customers, AT&T, said it was taking the bulk of its business elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal reported. Chinese smart-phone and 5G gear maker Huawei Technologies is planning extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations, The Wall Street Journal reported. The layoffs will affect Huawei's U.S.-based research and development subsidiary, Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the U.S. Bloomberg terminal subscribers will have broad access to competitor Dow Jones's news content beginning Monday, according to both companies. The content newly available on Bloomberg terminals will include Dow Jones Newswires, the service that publishes this item. Facebook said its Libra cryptocurrency would be regulated by Switzerland's financial watchdog, adding the digital money would never compete with national currencies or undermine the role of central banks.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com