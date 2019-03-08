Communications Services Flat Amid Defensive Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies were more or less flat as traders sought out sectors less sensitive to the outlook for economic growth and global trade. Walt Disney is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Amazon.com, in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. A classic episode of "The Simpsons" featuring Michael Jackson's voice will be removed from circulation, the show's longtime executive producer, James L. Brooks, said.

