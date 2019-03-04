Log in
Communications Services Flat Amid Defensive Moves -- Communications Services Roundup

03/04/2019 | 05:22pm EST

Communications-services companies were more or less flat, as traders sought out defensive, dividend-paying sectors in light of doubts about the prospects of a U.S.-China pact. AT&T shares fell after reports the telecom giant was reorganizing the newly acquired WarnerMedia, folding the cable Turner network into its HBO premium pay-TV operations. AT&T hired former NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt to be chairman of a newly created unit called WarnerEntertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. In that role, Mr. Greenblatt will lead a new "networks" unit composed of HBO and Turner's entertainment unit, as well as oversee content on the direct-to-consumer streaming service WarnerMedia plans on launching later this year. Digital advertising is still in growth mode, with just one quarter of the overall advertising market, and that could mean higher profits for Facebook and Alphabet's Google, according to analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, as reported earlier. Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram sued four companies and three people based in China for allegedly creating and selling fake online accounts, likes and followers that were used for misinformation campaigns and other scams.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

