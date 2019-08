Communications services companies were more or less flat amid mixed earnings reports.

Shares of New York Times fell after the newspaper publisher warned digital advertising revenue would decline in the current quarter, even as it added online subscribers.

Entercom Communications agreed to buy podcast companies Pineapple Street Media and Cadence13, moving the second-largest U.S. radio broadcaster by revenue more heavily into the nascent business.

