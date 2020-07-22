Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

A group of Disney members of the Actors' Equity Association, the New York-based union that represents about 750 Disney World performers, say they want the association to drop its public fight with Walt Disney Co. over coronavirus-safety precautions, a fight they say risks putting them out of a job.

Spotify reached a new licensing agreement with Vivendi's Universal Music Group that secures its massive catalog for streaming.

Meredith Kopit Levien has been promoted to become the next president and chief executive officer of the New York Times.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEREDITH CORPORATION 0.43% 14.14 Delayed Quote.-58.21%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 4.79% 289.62 Delayed Quote.84.81%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.75% 44.84 Delayed Quote.41.87%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.35% 119.03 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures continue to trim as outlook remains unclear
RE
05:46pHealth Care Up After Pfizer Vaccine Deal -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:32pUtilities Up As Yield On 10-Year Not Hits 3-month Low -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Up, But Not By Much, Amid Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pSouthwest Airlines toughens mask policy, rolls out thermal screening trial in Dallas
RE
05:21pMoody's sees slow consumer recovery in Mexico
RE
05:19pCanada's Hibernia oil platform gradually resuming production
RE
05:19pFinancials Flat As Investors Digest Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pBrazil jobless insurance claims suggest light at end of unemployment tunnel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2GOLD : Shares wobble on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
3APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
4NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
5BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group