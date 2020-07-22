Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

A group of Disney members of the Actors' Equity Association, the New York-based union that represents about 750 Disney World performers, say they want the association to drop its public fight with Walt Disney Co. over coronavirus-safety precautions, a fight they say risks putting them out of a job.

Spotify reached a new licensing agreement with Vivendi's Universal Music Group that secures its massive catalog for streaming.

Meredith Kopit Levien has been promoted to become the next president and chief executive officer of the New York Times.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com