Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

AT&T is taking a fresh look at its DirecTV satellite-television business, exploring a deal for a service wounded by cord-cutting, with potential bidders including investment firm Apollo Global Management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group said it would sell a $14 billion chunk of its Japanese mobile unit, adding to a string of asset sales aimed at bolstering the company's debt-laden balance sheet.

