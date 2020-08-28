Log in
Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communications Services Roundup

08/28/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

AT&T is taking a fresh look at its DirecTV satellite-television business, exploring a deal for a service wounded by cord-cutting, with potential bidders including investment firm Apollo Global Management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group said it would sell a $14 billion chunk of its Japanese mobile unit, adding to a string of asset sales aimed at bolstering the company's debt-laden balance sheet.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

