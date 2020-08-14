Log in
Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

08/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Communications services companies were more or less flat as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of a second coronavirus relief package.

China's iQiyi Inc., a Netflix-like video-streaming company, said it was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, sending its shares plunging Friday.

An Emmy-award winning Hollywood producer, David McKenzie, a man with longtime ties to the National Rifle Association, has emerged as a major figure in the New York attorney general's case alleging corruption and spending abuses at the gun-rights group, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IQIYI, INC. -11.16% 19.26 Delayed Quote.2.70%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.28% 482.68 Delayed Quote.48.76%
