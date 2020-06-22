Communications Services Flat As Netflix, Zoom Continue Run -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat as investors continued to flock to "stay-at-home" bets amid rising Covid-19 cases in parts of the U.S. and the world.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications and Netflix, two of the companies whose businesses received the biggest lift from "lockdown," rose sharply.

Europe's antitrust watchdog opened an investigation Monday into London Stock Exchange's planned $15 billion deal to acquire financial-data giant Refinitiv Holdings, cautioning that the proposed deal could undermine competition.

The Trump administration plans to place restrictions on four more Chinese media organizations controlled by the government, part of a broader conflict over the press in both countries that has resulted in U.S. reporters being expelled from China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com