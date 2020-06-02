Communications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the impact of shifts in media consumption.

The Trump administration's increasingly aggressive effort to cripple China's Huawei Technologies has presented telecom-services giant Ericsson the opportunity to lead the rollout of 5G technology around the world, because its technology rivals most closely Huawei's fifth-generation network technology, sales of which the U.S. is attempting to block.

Warner Music Group plans to list its shares Wednesday in what would be the biggest overall IPO of the year, valuing the company between $11.7 billion and $13.3 billion.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, addressing employees in a highly charged town hall meeting Tuesday, defended his decision to preserve posts on the platform by President Donald Trump despite mounting outrage from insiders and civil-rights activists that one of his messages last week was tantamount to a call for violence and therefore a violation of the company's rules.

