Communications Services Flat On Speculation Of US Investment In Telecom Gear Cos -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat amid speculation that the U.S. Treasury would throw its weight behind the rollout of global fifth generation data networks as China has reportedly done.

Shares of Scandinavian telecom-equipment giants Ericsson and Nokia added to Thursday gains after the Trump administration floated the idea that the U.S. could buy a stake in either of the companies, seeking to build a counterweight to Huawei Technologies in 5G technology.

