Communications Services Flat after Twitter, Comcast, Nokia Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

10/24/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Communications services companies fell after weak earnings reports.

Shares of Twitter plunged after the messaging service said glitches in its advertising weighed on revenue even as it added users.

Shares of Finnish telecom-services company Nokia plunged after it warned that competition on providing 5G data network equipment would force it to invest more in the business than investors had hoped.

Comcast shares fell after the cable giant posted earnings short of some investors' expectations. Strength in broadband business was offset by weakness in pay-tv operations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.92% 44.84 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NOKIA OYJ -23.35% 3.6165 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
