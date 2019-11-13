Communications Services Flat as Disney Gets Leg Up In Streaming Wars -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of "streaming wars."

Walt Disney rallied after the entertainment conglomerate said it signed up 10 million subscribers to its new Disney + streaming service in the first 24 hours. Shares of incumbent streaming leader Netflix fell by 3%.

McClatchy, the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. by circulation, said it has begun talks with its creditors and federal authorities about a possible government takeover of its pension fund as it tries to relieve a looming liquidity crunch.

