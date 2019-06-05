Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Flat as Facebook, Google Worries Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Communications-services companies were more or less flat as concerns about investigations of Facebook and Alphabet's Google lingered. In Europe and the U.S., a backlash among the public has spurred antitrust and privacy investigations that could have significant implications for online-advertising sales. During a visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a preliminary agreement emerged between China's Huawei Technologies and Russian mobile carrier MTS to develop a 5G network in Russia. Huawei was set to play a key role in the building of fifth-generation data networks worldwide until the U.S. sought to cut off business ties with the company because of security concerns.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 6, 2019
PU
05:20pMexico wants U.S. to reroute funds to tackle migrant surge - sources
RE
05:19pPOSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN : sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pEXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo board weighs keeping interim CEO in place - sources
RE
05:06pWarren criticizes Trump's 'dart throwing' Mexico tariff decision
RE
05:06pU.S. PUSHES MEXICO TO TAKE MORE ASYLUM SEEKERS, TIGHTEN CONTROLS : sources
RE
05:06pMexico, U.S. officials meet in high-stakes tariff talks at White House
RE
05:06pTrump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Oil slumps on U.S. crude stock build, WTI touches Jan. low
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3RENAULT : Renault Puts Off Vote on Merger -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About