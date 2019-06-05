Communications Services Flat as Facebook, Google Worries Weigh -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies were more or less flat as concerns about investigations of Facebook and Alphabet's Google lingered. In Europe and the U.S., a backlash among the public has spurred antitrust and privacy investigations that could have significant implications for online-advertising sales. During a visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a preliminary agreement emerged between China's Huawei Technologies and Russian mobile carrier MTS to develop a 5G network in Russia. Huawei was set to play a key role in the building of fifth-generation data networks worldwide until the U.S. sought to cut off business ties with the company because of security concerns.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com