Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Flat as Sprint Rallies on Deal Clearance -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:21pm EST

Communications services companies were flat as one carrier received a huge lift from an antitrust clearance.

Shares of Sprint surged by more than 70% after a U.S. federal judge unexpectedly cleared its acquisition by T-Mobile U.S. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero concluded the deal, worth $26 billion when it was struck two years ago, wasn't likely to substantially lessen competition, and rejected the main arguments by a group of states seeking to block the deal as anticompetitive.

The deal development weighed on shares of Verizon, as the combined company will control a deep reserve of airwaves that the carriers are competing for as part of 5G network plans.

Vice Media Group is under pressure to repay commitments to private-equity firm TPG invested $450 million, valuing Vice at $5.7 billion, far higher than any Vice rivals.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
T-MOBILE US 11.78% 94.49 Delayed Quote.7.79%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -2.57% 58.69 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:47pFed Officials Weigh Risks Of Covid-19 -- Update
DJ
05:36pWells Fargo CEO Scharf shakes up management at scandal-hit bank
RE
05:23pUtilities Up on Rotation From Tech, Cyclical Sectors - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:21pCommunications Services Flat as Sprint Rallies on Deal Clearance -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pTech Down After Report on FTC Investigation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. FAA agrees it must boost safety oversight for Southwest Airlines - report
RE
05:07pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07pFed Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak and Risks for Broader Disruptions -- 4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise about 1%, up from 13-month low as virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, Galaxy S with 5G

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group