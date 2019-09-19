Log in
Communications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Deal View -- Communications Services Roundup

09/19/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for deals in the sector.

AT&T shares rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that it's exploring a divestment of its DirecTV satellite-television unit.

Huawei Technologies unveiled its first smartphone devoid of Google's most popular apps, a byproduct of the U.S.-China trade dispute that could affect the phones' appeal in international markets.

Online retailer Amazon.com plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery trucks as it seeks to reduce its carbon emissions in the face of criticism of its environmental impact.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg kicked off a lobbying trip to Washington by sparring with senators at a private dinner over a range of tech-industry issues including election security, privacy and competition.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

