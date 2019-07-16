Log in
Communications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup

07/16/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector. A spectrum auction in France could lead to a bidding war similar to those in Germany and Italy despite measures to avoid that outcome, according to one brokerage. "The risk of an expensive auction in France cannot be ruled out, even if the auction design so far appears lower risk than those two other markets, due to over half the spectrum being allocated at a fixed price," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients. Quibi will launch a twice-daily news show in partnership with NBC News, part of a strategy to lure viewers to its short-form streaming service every day.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.97% 12.395 Delayed Quote.12.55%
