News : Economy & Forex
Communications Services Lead Market Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

08/25/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Communications-services companies led market gainers.

A California federal judge granted the maker of "Fortnite" a partial reprieve in its battle against Apple Inc., saying Epic Games Inc. can maintain access to the tech giant's software-development tools but that its blockbuster videogame, for now, would remain out of the App Store.

Facebook said it is preparing to legally challenge Thailand's government in connection with orders to block access to a group on the website focused on the Thai monarchy, a politically sensitive subject in the country. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

