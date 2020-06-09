Communications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies edged higher, beating the broader market.

Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport stepped down Monday after a photo of him dressed in a racially insensitive costume was posted on Twitter.

The Federal Communications Commission will seek up to $225 million from a Texas company accused of marketing health care plans through a flood of misleading robocalls, a sign of the telecom regulator's stepped up campaign against the nuisance.

