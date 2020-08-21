Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Communications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Communications-services companies slipped.

Facebook remained in the headlines as employees pressed the company's leadership to review its handling of hate speech in India, saying the company has tolerated toxic content by prominent political figures and failed to enforce its policies evenhandedly.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission this week questioned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move by the FTC suggests the agency is making progress in its investigation, which has focused in part on whether Facebook had a strategy of buying up potential rivals for the purpose of heading off future competitive threats.

ViacomCBS is seeking around $5.5 million for 30-second commercial spots on CBS for next year's Super Bowl, not including the extra $200,000 advertisers need to pay to appear in the digital stream. While in line with last year's price, some Super Bowl deals this year include new clauses that let them out of their commitments in case the game gets cancelled.

U.S. network outages are climbing this year, though the coronavirus pandemic is rarely a direct culprit, according to the Federal Communications Commission's latest snapshot. FCC tallies released this week showed more than 3,500 monthly outages in June, up from about 2,500 reported in January.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.74% 267.01 Delayed Quote.31.06%
VIACOMCBS INC. -0.67% 26.51 Delayed Quote.-36.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUS closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
RE
05:59pSupply chains, including trucking, are not subject to the temporary travel restrictions - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:59pFrom today u.s. government imposing further restrictions on non-essential travel at select ports of entry on u.s.-mexican border - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:34pU.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database
RE
05:28pTiktok to launch legal challenge to president donald trump's aug. 6 executive order as early as monday-source
RE
05:28pWhite House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide
2MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group