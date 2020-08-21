Communications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies slipped.

Facebook remained in the headlines as employees pressed the company's leadership to review its handling of hate speech in India, saying the company has tolerated toxic content by prominent political figures and failed to enforce its policies evenhandedly.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission this week questioned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The move by the FTC suggests the agency is making progress in its investigation, which has focused in part on whether Facebook had a strategy of buying up potential rivals for the purpose of heading off future competitive threats.

ViacomCBS is seeking around $5.5 million for 30-second commercial spots on CBS for next year's Super Bowl, not including the extra $200,000 advertisers need to pay to appear in the digital stream. While in line with last year's price, some Super Bowl deals this year include new clauses that let them out of their commitments in case the game gets cancelled.

U.S. network outages are climbing this year, though the coronavirus pandemic is rarely a direct culprit, according to the Federal Communications Commission's latest snapshot. FCC tallies released this week showed more than 3,500 monthly outages in June, up from about 2,500 reported in January.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com