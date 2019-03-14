Communications Services Shares Fall; Facebook Recovers From Outage -- Communications Services Roundup

Shares of communication services were lower as Facebook dealt with a big outage. The social media company blamed one of its longest-ever outages on a change to its servers, saying the daylong disruption to its core app, Instagram and WhatsApp was resolved. WPP PLC said it would pay its former Chief Executive Martin Sorrell shares worth more than 2 million pounds, or $2.65 million, as part of his long-term bonus, despite having threatened to withhold the payment following his departure from the firm.

