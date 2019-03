Shares of communication services companies were lower, but IPO interest continued. Pinterest Inc. has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues. The startup, which submitted its IPO paperwork confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year, made the filing public Friday and plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-April. Pinterest was last valued privately at about $12 billion. MoviePass owner Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. named Robert Damon its interim chief financial officer following the resignation of its previous CFO, which came after Helios said it would restate its financial results.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com