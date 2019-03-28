Log in
Communications Services Shares Fall as Wireless Stocks Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup

03/28/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Shares of communication services companies slipped as wireless stocks tumbled. Verizon shares were down nearly 3%, while Sprint fell nearly 7%, T-Mobile was down 4% and AT&T fell about 1%. A report from DealReporter on Wednesday said that state attorneys general were getting ready to oppose a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile even before the Department of Justice makes its final ruling on the matter. A Bloomberg story from Thursday said that U.S. officials are showing skepticism over Sprint's claims that it wouldn't be able to compete effectively if it isn't allowed to go through with the merger. Meanwhile, the Department of Housing and Urban Development said it was charging Facebook with violating fair housing laws by enabling real-estate companies to improperly limit who can view advertisements on its platform.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

